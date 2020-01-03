CoinEx Token Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $12.15 million and $1.87 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.01438288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

