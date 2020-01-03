CoinEx Token Trading Up 2.9% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $1.77 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

