Coinlancer (CL) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 87.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $155,340.00 and $55.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded up 78.3% against the dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

