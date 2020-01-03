CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $31,262.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

