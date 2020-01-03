Color Platform (CLR) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $2.48 million and $3,187.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.02992525 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00590667 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

