ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,712.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.57 million and $2,712.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,758,548,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,717,506,938 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

