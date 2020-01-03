ColossusXT Market Cap Hits $1.72 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $2,357.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,757,378,315 coins and its circulating supply is 11,716,336,488 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

