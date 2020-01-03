Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.03.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CMA stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,882. Comerica has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

