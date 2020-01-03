Commercial Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Commercial Metals has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

CMC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

