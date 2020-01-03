Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Commscope during the second quarter worth about $3,582,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 87,122 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period.

COMM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

