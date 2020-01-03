Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) CEO Acquires $49,145.13 in Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) CEO William J. Pasenelli purchased 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13.

Shares of TCFC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. Community Financial Cor has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

