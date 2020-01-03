Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 353.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

