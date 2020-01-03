Comparing Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 25.04% 12.57% 1.21% Middlefield Banc 22.00% 9.80% 1.02%

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Citizens BancShares and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlefield Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Risk & Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.65 billion 3.47 $400.31 million N/A N/A Middlefield Banc $54.08 million 3.29 $12.43 million $1.91 14.52

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

