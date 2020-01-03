Comparing WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Steel Connect (NYSE:STCN)

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WEX and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 3 12 0 2.80 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $230.79, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 3.95% 18.86% 4.33% Steel Connect -6.58% -36.69% -3.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEX and Steel Connect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.49 billion 6.20 $168.29 million $7.64 27.98 Steel Connect $819.83 million 0.11 -$66.73 million N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect.

Summary

WEX beats Steel Connect on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

