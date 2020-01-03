Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.79. Computer Programs & Systems reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,749 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $379.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.