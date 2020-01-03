COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

In other news, Director Dale L. Fuller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,573.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 34,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,223.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 610,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,148.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 236,728 shares of company stock worth $764,384 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 111.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. COMSCORE has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

