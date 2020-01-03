Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $703,443.00 and approximately $102,020.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057962 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037011 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00599102 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084644 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,134,553 coins and its circulating supply is 5,348,274 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.