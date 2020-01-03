Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $114,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $5.49 on Friday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

