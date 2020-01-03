Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

CNDT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth $67,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Conduent by 47.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

