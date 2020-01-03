Consensus (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Consensus token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058650 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00083761 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 107.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

