Consensus (SEN) Reaches Market Cap of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059196 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.39 or 1.00580222 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00054982 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

