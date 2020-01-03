Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.26. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after buying an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after buying an additional 629,124 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $111,030,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 206.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

