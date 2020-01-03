Constellation Hits Market Cap of $8.69 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05846547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035884 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.