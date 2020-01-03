Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market cap of $2.61 million and $287,164.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00187000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.01353543 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00120873 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.