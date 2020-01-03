Contents Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.78 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $86,252.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contents Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.05857128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.