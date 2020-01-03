Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm Sells 10,009 Shares

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dennis Charles Schemm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $364,127.42.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of Continental Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $377,958.40.

Continental Building Products stock remained flat at $$36.50 on Friday. 306,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 29.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 41,871 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

