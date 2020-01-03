Contrasting Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology and Tyme Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 0 8 0 3.00 Tyme Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.12%. Tyme Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.23%. Given Tyme Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tyme Technologies is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Tyme Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyme Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Oncology and Tyme Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$60.45 million ($1.72) -8.16 Tyme Technologies N/A N/A -$32.98 million ($0.32) -4.44

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyme Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and Tyme Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -31.05% -28.14% Tyme Technologies N/A -267.53% -156.35%

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

