Contrasting Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 23.45% N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.23% 3.77% 0.66%

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.82 $4.17 million N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.32 $1.99 million N/A N/A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

