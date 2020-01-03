Contrasting Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) & Modsys International (NASDAQ:MDSYF)

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and Modsys International (OTCMKTS:MDSYF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Virtusa has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modsys International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virtusa and Modsys International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.25 billion 1.10 $16.15 million $1.46 31.16 Modsys International $10.98 million 1.93 -$12.18 million N/A N/A

Virtusa has higher revenue and earnings than Modsys International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Virtusa shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Virtusa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Modsys International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Modsys International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 2.63% 11.76% 4.01% Modsys International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtusa and Modsys International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 0 5 0 3.00 Modsys International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtusa currently has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Virtusa’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Modsys International.

Summary

Virtusa beats Modsys International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company serves communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company has collaboration agreements with Moxtra, Inc. to develop and deploy solutions for financial services firms, as well as the Banking Industry Architecture Network; and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

Modsys International Company Profile

ModSys International Ltd. develops and markets enterprise legacy information technology (IT) modernization solutions and services worldwide. Its technologies and services allow businesses to migrate from their legacy mainframe and distributed IT infrastructures to modern environments and programming languages. The company's activities include the conversion of legacy mainframe applications written in COBOL, CA GEN, Natural, and PL/1 to Java and C# code; conversion of legacy databases, such as IDMS, ADABAS, VSAM, IMS, and ICL to SQL Server, Oracle, and DB2 environments; and selling data mirroring software that allows companies to integrate legacy databases with modern relational databases on a routine/ongoing basis enabling data share across an organization without migration. It also provides professional services comprising project management of migrations, understanding and mapping of the applications, testing, remediation, and ongoing monitoring and management of the environments. ModSys International Ltd. offers its modernization solutions directly to customers, as well as through its strategic partners, including system integrators and other software vendors. The company was formerly known as BluePhoenix Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to ModSys International Ltd. in January 2015. ModSys International Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

