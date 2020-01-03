Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northcoast Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.24. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,615. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

