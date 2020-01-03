CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. CorMedix posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $400,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $490,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.23 million, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $14.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CRMD opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

