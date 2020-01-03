Corus Entertainment (CJR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 10th.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$377.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.15 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

