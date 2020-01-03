Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 10th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CJREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

