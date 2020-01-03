Couchain (COU) Trading Down 22% This Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a market capitalization of $6,376.00 and approximately $6,472.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Couchain has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

