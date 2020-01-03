Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 5,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,610. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $41.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 921.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

