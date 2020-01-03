COVA (COVA) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $430,794.00 and approximately $703,160.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

