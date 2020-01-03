Covesting (COV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $4,643.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

