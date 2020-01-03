Cowen Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Market Perform

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.42.

Shares of TSE:AC traded down C$1.87 on Friday, reaching C$48.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,940. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.28 and a 52-week high of C$51.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.23, for a total transaction of C$418,445.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$950,659.29. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

