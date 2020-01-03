CPChain (CPC) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $86,199.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00598348 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 242.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001227 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

