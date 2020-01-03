Cream Trading Up 25.8% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Cream has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $58,065.00 and $19.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00057799 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00040789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00594080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00234767 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084205 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

