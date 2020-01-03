CREDIT (CREDIT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,446.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $116,973.00 and approximately $7,446.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066137 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

