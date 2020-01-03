Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 201,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,243. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

