Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TVTY. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $25.58.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 231.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tivity Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tivity Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.