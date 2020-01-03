Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

DHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,789. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

