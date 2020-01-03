Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $366,995.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Credits has a market cap of $12.20 million and $366,995.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, CoinBene, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene, Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox, WazirX, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

