CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Given News Impact Rating of 3.00

News stories about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) have trended positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CRH Medical has a 52 week low of C$83.00 and a 52 week high of C$128.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Bear sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.88, for a total value of C$58,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,724,052. Also, Director Ian A. Webb sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.66, for a total value of C$29,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,952.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

