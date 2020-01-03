Critical Analysis: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) versus Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.55%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.84%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 25.98% 11.95% 1.35% Capital City Bank Group 18.76% 9.35% 0.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $123.20 million 3.60 $29.68 million $1.92 15.12 Capital City Bank Group $150.96 million 3.31 $26.22 million $1.30 22.95

Sierra Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital City Bank Group. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Capital City Bank Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 40 full service branches, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA lending unit. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

