Critical Comparison: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) & HarborOne Bancorp (NYSE:HONE)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Byline Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 HarborOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.27%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $258.59 million 2.88 $41.19 million $1.18 16.54 HarborOne Bancorp $164.91 million 3.89 $11.39 million $0.27 40.69

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 18.36% 9.25% 1.22% HarborOne Bancorp 6.82% 3.87% 0.45%

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats HarborOne Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

