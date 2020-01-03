Critical Contrast: Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) versus People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for People’s United Financial and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares People’s United Financial and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $1.92 billion 3.47 $468.10 million $1.31 12.75 Bancorp 34 $32.81 million 1.52 $1.07 million N/A N/A

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 23.32% 8.17% 1.08% Bancorp 34 1.27% 2.58% 0.31%

Dividends

People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. People’s United Financial pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

