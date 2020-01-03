Critical Contrast: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) vs. Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Emclaire Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.19% 9.61% 1.10% Emclaire Financial 16.34% 8.45% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and Emclaire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $46.44 million 2.51 $8.57 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.54 $4.21 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Emclaire Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats Emclaire Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. The company also offers cash management, ATM, credit and debit card, safe deposit box, Internet and telephone banking, and other products and services. In addition, it provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services, as well as acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes. The company operates through five branches in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

